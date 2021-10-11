Hyundai Ranks Highest Among Mass Market Brands in US

J.D. Power designated Hyundai as its highest-ranked mass-market brand in the 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study, released last week. Hyundai earned a top score of 519 and was praised for offering an above-average level of technologies and excellence in execution.

Hyundai Elantra is also the mass market model receiving the emerging automation award for front cross-traffic warning technology, which Hyundai calls Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with Pedestrian, Cyclist and Junction-Turning Detection.

The TXI Innovation Index Study measures how effectively each automotive brand brings technologies to market, measured on a 1,000-point scale. The index combines the level of adoption of new technologies for each brand with excellence in execution. The execution measurement examines how much owners like the technologies and how many problems they experience while using them.

The TXI Study analyzes 36 technologies, which are divided into four categories: convenience; emerging automation; energy and sustainability; and infotainment and connectivity. Only technologies classified as advanced are award-eligible.

The 2021 U.S. Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study is based on responses from 110,827 owners of new 2021 model-year vehicles who were surveyed after 90 days of ownership. The study was fielded from February through July 2021.