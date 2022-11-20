Hyundai N Vision 74 Concept Makes US Debut

Hyundai N Vision 74 hydrogen fuel cell hybrid concept made its US debut at Automobility LA. This futuristic concept reveals the Hyundai N sub-brand electrification vision, demonstrating its commitment to zero-emissions technologies.

The ‘Rolling Lab’ concept on which it is based is a testbed of future technologies seeking the highest level of emotional involvement for the driver. This strategic approach allows the N brand to experiment with the most advanced technologies from both motorsport and production car development.

Launched in 2015, the N brand’s vision and commitment to sustainable performance are demonstrated in the hydrogen-powered N 2025 Vision Gran Turismo. Although hydrogen fuel cell power was initially regarded as a dream, the N Vision 74 represents seven years of technological development and the N brand's commitment to deliver an optimistic future for car enthusiasts, regardless of propulsion type. By using the pinnacle of Hyundai's state-of-the-art technology, design, and high performance, N Brand is spurring innovation for the entire company.

Hyundai N Vision 74 pays homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974, developed by legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro. N Vision 74 inherited the pure surfaces, the dynamic-proportioned profile, and the unique B-pillar from the 1974 Pony Coupe concept, while Parametric Pixel lighting provides a futuristic flourish.

Hyundai engineers developed a unique hydrogen hybrid architecture, with the hybrid structure of a battery-electric in combination with an FCEV system, placed in an all-new layout unique to the N Vision 74. The fuel cell stack, with an output of 85 kW (Max 95 kW), is mounted in the front, and a 62.4kWh T-type battery is mounted in the bottom to lower overall height and center of gravity. The battery retains an 800V high-speed charging architecture.