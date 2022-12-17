Hyundai Launches myHyundai App for Customers in India

Hyundai has launched its myHyundai App for its customers in India. The mobile application has been developed to offer Hyundai customers a unified platform for products, services and benefits. This platform aims at elevating customer experience, offering enhanced convenience and centralised access for a bouquet of Hyundai services.

Commenting on the launch of the ‘myHyundai’ App, Mr. Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing and Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said “As a customer centric brand, Hyundai consistently strives to introduce innovative smart mobility solutions for its customers. ‘myHyundai’ is a future ready step in this direction, envisaged to be an industry first versatile one-stop solution to explore, access and use products, services & benefits in the Hyundai universe. As we continue to take our customers on a journey ‘Beyond Mobility’, myHyundai offers a heightened user experience through the seamless integration of information and services on a single platform. Hence ensuring our most loved customers benefit from maximum convenience that is readily available at their fingertips.”

The myHyundai app is a one-stop solution that helps build a deeper connection between customers and Hyundai, bolstering Hyundai’s mission of offering customers Quality Time for a Happy Life. In addition, ‘myHyundai’ also becomes a platform for prospective buyers allowing them to access product features and services, once they purchase their favourite Hyundai car. The App will also act as a thorough post-sale guide, empowering customers with vast information regarding products, services and benefits.

Customers can also experience a plethora of services as well as unique offers for their car, mobility & lifestyle-related needs from Hyundai’s strong partner ecosystem.

Services that can be explored using the myHyundai app include: