Hyundai Launches Bluelink+ With New IONIQ 6

Hyundai has launched its Bluelink+ connected car service program at the 2023 Chicago Motor Show. It will be offered first in the new Hyundai IONIQ 6 and carried on to other future models later on.

With Bluelink+, Hyundai is saying goodbye to nearly all subscription fees for new owners. All services included in the previous Bluelink Connected Care, Remote and Guidance subscription packages are now offered complimentary on a non-trial basis for new buyers with Bluelink+ (4G LTE network and technology dependent).

Bluelink+ is launching with the new 2023 IONIQ 6 and on all future Bluelink-equipped Hyundai models starting with the 2024 model line-up. By standardizing access to top safety, maintenance, and remote technology features, Hyundai is offering a complimentary industry-leading connectivity program for all new owners.

Hyundai is the first and only automotive brand to provide all these features to new car purchasers with no “trial period” or recurring subscription fees. Bluelink+ is a best-in-class complimentary connected car program. With this program, Hyundai is providing its customers more than $350 in estimated annual savings.