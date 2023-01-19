Hyundai Kona Now With Roomier Cabin Space & New Features

The latest iteration of the Hyundai Kona has become roomier on the inside and also comes equipped with multiple new features. The new generation KONA subcompact SUV is available in Korea in multiple powertrain variants, including all-electric (EV), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) with sporty N Line versions of each.

The all-new Hyundai KONA provides roomier, more versatile interior space for increased passenger comfort and easy cargo storage. It also provides the best-in-class space with 60 mm longer wheelbase length, 77 mm longer leg room and 11 mm higher headroom in the second-row seats, compared to the previous generation. The second-row shoulder room is 1,402 mm, also the largest in its class, providing the best habitability in ‘living space’ for passengers. KONA’s slim and rigid seats, which are only 85 mm thick, also add more living space for the second-row passengers.

The new generation KONA’s maintenance and system updates are easier than ever with electronic control technology through Over-the-Air (OTA) software updates. This allows car owners to save on cost and have their cars maintained with the latest software, providing an upgradable experience. Ambient light is also supported by OTA updates for maintenance and new features.

The customizable smart power tailgate opening is an added convenience for customers. Drivers can select the opening height and speed of the tailgate on the infotainment system screen as well as by pressing the close button for three seconds at the preferred height of the tailgate.

For Korean customers, the ICE variant is available with a choice of either a 1.6T-GDi or 2.0L Atkinson engine. The 1.6T-GDi generates an estimated 198 ps and up to 265 Nm of torque. Continuously variable valve duration regulates valve opening according to driving conditions. The 2.0L engine produces an estimated 149 ps and up to 179.5 Nm of torque, paired with an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for maximum efficiency.

The HEV variant available in Korea is powered by a specially calibrated 1.6-L GDi direct injection engine paired with an electric motor that delivers impressive acceleration and high efficiency with a combined output of 141 ps and up to 265 Nm of torque.