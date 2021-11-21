Hyundai Kona Electric Named THE ZEVAS Top Compact ZEV

The 2022 Hyundai Kona Electric has been named THE ZEVAS Top Compact ZEV at AutoMobility LA. THE ZEVAS inaugural zero-emission vehicle awards created by the Los Angeles Auto Show were chosen by the public via two voting rounds that occurred this fall.

“We’re honored the 2022 Kona Electric was named THE ZEVAS Top Compact ZEV, being selected by the public during the inaugural zero-emissions awards program at the Los Angeles Auto Show,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “The Kona Electric includes a freshly redesigned exterior, upgraded connectivity and convenience features, and an improved safety suite that resonates strongly with EV buyers.”

“Hyundai’s Kona Electric is an example of the brand’s continued commitment towards an all-electric future and zero-emissions goal that is resonating strongly with consumers.” said Lisa Kaz, owner and CEO of the LA Auto Show. “Our influential community of LA Auto Show enthusiasts selected the Kona Electric as THE ZEVAS™ Top Compact ZEV during the inaugural year of the awards as a testament to Hyundai’s eco-focused commitment.”

The Kona Electric has been freshened with a new, sleeker front and rear fascia design. Kona Electric utilizes a standard Level-II on-board charging system capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics, with an estimated range of 258 miles.

Kona Electric, using a Level-III fast charge rate, can charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 47 minutes. This convenient fast-charging capability is standard on the Kona Electric. For more charging convenience, the charging port is in the front grille area for head-in parking ease when charging.