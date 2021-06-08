Total Sales of Hyundai & Kia Cars Higher Than Maruti Suzuki Last Month

The second wave of Covid-19 hit the country hard. Resulting lockdowns in several states across the country naturally had a dismal effect on sales in the auto sector in May 2021. That said, automotive OEMs still performed way better in terms of sales as compared to the same time last year. But what's more interesting to note is that the Korean duo of Hyundai and Kia combined, have for the first time ever, managed to beat market leader Maruti Suzuki in monthly sales figure of May 2021.

The cumulative sales volume of Hyundai and Kia have surpassed the monthly sales figure of Maruti Suzuki for the first time ever. The Korean duo recorded total sales of 36,051 units in May 2021. Meanwhile, Maruti Suzuki registered total sales of 32,903 in May 2021. Maruti Suzuki has dominated the Indian car market for years, whereas Hyundai has mostly been playing catch up. With the introduction of Kia in the Indian market, it finally seems to be paying dividends for the Hyundai group.

In comparison, in May last year, Hyundai and Kia together posted a cumulative sales figure of 8,544 units, while Maruti Suzuki registered 13,702 units, considering that sales in May 2020 were far severely affected by the pandemic. Both, the Hyundai Group and Maruti Suzuki, thus recorded massive year-on-year growth of 322% and 140% respectively. Meanwhile, in April 2021, Hyundai and Kia together recorded cumulative sales of 65,113 units while Maruti Suzuki sold 1,35879 units, thus recording a massive month-on-month decline of 45% and 76% respectively.

Year-on-Year Analysis Manufacturer May 2021 May 2020 Growth Hyundai and Kia 36,051 8,544 322% Maruti Suzuki 32,903 13,702 140% Month-on-Month Analysis Manufacturer May 2021 April 2021 Growth Hyundai and Kia 36,051 65,113 -45% Maruti Suzuki 32,903 1,35,879 -76%

The Hyundai Group's strong performance have to be credited to the Hyundai Creta, Hyundai Venue, Kia Seltos and the Kia Sonet, all of which together sold 23,221 units, which is nearly two-thirds of the Korean duo's entire sales in May 2021. In fact, the Hyundai Creta was the best selling car in May 2021, toppling the Maruti Suzuki Swift from the top position after several months. While Maruti usually occupies all top 5 positions in the top-10 best-selling cars' list, in May 2021, they only had two models in the top-5 list.

This naturally also had an impact on the market share of both brands. Hyundai and Kia's combined market share rose by 12% to 34.94% compared to April 2021, while Maruti's market share dropped by 16% to 31.89%. However, here it has to be pointed out that Maruti Suzuki had its manufacturing plants shut down for a long time in May 2021, which is the primary reason for its poor sales. The company had diverted oxygen used in manufacturing processes to medical institutions for relief in the Covid-19 crisis.

