Hyundai IONIQ - Original Documentary on its Origin & Success Story

Hyundai has announced that the company is unveiling its original documentary titled ‘Defying Convention’ highlighting IONIQ, Hyundai Motor’s dedicated battery electric vehicle (BEV) lineup brand.

The documentary sheds light on elements that brought success to the IONIQ lineup brands and illustrate Hyundai Motor Company’s past, present, and future. The company’s unprecedented success is well underlined throughout the film, not by sheer luck but through a radical new approach and innovative mindset.

Since the inception of the IONIQ brand in August 2020, Hyundai Motor has launched two BEV models under the brand including IONIQ 5, a fully electric midsize CUV, and IONIQ 6, an electrified streamliner. IONIQ 5, the lineup brand’s inaugural model, has received a high number of prestigious, global accolades along with a solid sales performance around the world. IONIQ 6 was launched this year and cemented the assurance of Hyundai Motor’s leadership in the field of electrification and future mobility, perfectly in line with the company’s ‘Progress for Humanity’ vision.

The documentary is narrated by Erin Baker, a global automotive journalist and World Car of the Year juror. The film features a number of interviews with Hyundai Motor employees, executives and researchers who took part in the IONIQ 5’s development. It also narrates the thought process behind the development of cutting-edge technologies like the Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) and the Vehicle to Load (V2L) that made the IONIQ 5 highly appreciated around the world.

Hyundai Motor looks to continue defying convention with more smart mobility solutions planned, including IONIQ 7, electrified N models as well as introducing robotics, AAM, PBVs and the development of smart cities in the future.