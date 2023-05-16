Hyundai IONIQ 6 to be Seen in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

Hyundai IONIQ 6 will be featured in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Hyundai Motor Company and Sony Pictures are joining forces again this summer on “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” The collaboration stems from a global promotional partnership that Hyundai Motor inked with Sony Pictures in 2020 to showcase the company’s human-centered mobility vision via product and technological innovations.

Previous installments included “Spider-Man: No Way Home” (2021) with the IONIQ 5 dedicated EV and Tucson SUV, and “Uncharted” (2022) with the Tucson Beast concept SUV and various production cars. “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is the sequel to the Academy Award-winning animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (2018).

In the new movie, which opens in cinemas worldwide starting in June, audiences will see the ‘Flying Prophecy,’ a version of the real-world concept car that inspired the design of IONIQ 6, the ‘Electrified Streamliner’ that recently won three World Car of the Year honors and a ‘Gold’ iF Design Award.

The movie also features several of Hyundai Motor’s future mobility concepts for revitalizing cities, including advanced air mobility (AAM), a new form of mobility utilizing air space to reduce transit time; purpose-built vehicles (PBV), an eco-friendly urban mobility device to accommodate diverse lifestyles; and Hub, a space for mobility transfer and community activities. The movie also features a fictional self-driving robotaxi based on the Hyundai Pony, Hyundai Motor’s first-ever proprietary model. All are shown in the context of “Nueva York,” a city in the Spider-Verse in the year 2099.