Hyundai IONIQ 6 Teased in Concept Sketch

Hyundai has revealed a design concept sketch of its highly anticipated IONIQ 6, the second model in Hyundai’s IONIQ all-electric vehicle lineup brand.

The concept sketch depicts the unique and streamlined silhouette of the IONIQ 6. Inspired by the company’s Prophecy concept EV, IONIQ 6 will be communicated as the Electrified Streamliner with clean, simple lines and a purely aerodynamic form.

The streamliner design typology evident in the sketch reflects Hyundai designers’ commitment to satisfying both the aesthetic and functional needs of customers in the electric mobility era.

The IONIQ 6 takes advantage of Hyundai Motor Group’s Electric Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) to provide a stretched wheelbase and optimized interior design.

In the coming days, additional IONIQ 6 teaser images will be revealed on Hyundai's official social media channels and IONIQ 6 Campaign Page. Hyundai will fully unveil both exterior and interior designs of its new electrified streamliner later this month.