Hyundai Ioniq 5 Wins Multiple Titles at 2022 World Car Awards

The highly acclaimed Hyundai IONIQ 5 won big at the prestigious 2022 World Car Awards. The all-electric crossover was named overall World Car of the Year, World Electric Vehicle of the Year and World Car Design of the Year. World Car Awards revealed the results at a ceremony held at the New York International Auto Show (NYIAS).

Hyundai IONIQ 5 was recognized by a jury of 102 automotive journalists from 33 countries around the world. The innovative battery electric vehicle (BEV), which has already won numerous international accolades, was considered alongside 27 competitor models launched in 2021, ultimately claiming victory over other finalists in all three categories in which it was nominated.

The IONIQ 5 is the first model in Hyundai’s dedicated BEV lineup brand: IONIQ. It takes full advantage of a bespoke Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP) architecture to offer 800-V, ultra-fast charging capabilities for a 10 to 80 percent charge in just 18 minutes and a highly spacious interior. The unique packaging needs of an EV mean the axles can be pushed right to the front and back of the car, providing much more space than a traditional vehicle. When equipped with two-wheel drive (2WD) and up to 77.4-kWh battery, its maximum driving range on a single charge will be around 470~480 km, according to the WLTP standard. Its features include Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) technology, advanced connectivity and driver assistance systems that offer the ultimate in-car experience.

For World Car of the Year, the jury selected IONIQ 5 from an initial entry list of 28 vehicles, then from three finalists. To be eligible for the category, vehicles must be produced in at least 10,000 units per year, priced below the luxury level in their primary markets, and on sale in at least two major markets on at least two continents at some time between Jan. 1, 2021 – Mar. 30, 2022.

For World Electric Vehicle of the Year, the jury selected IONIQ 5 from an initial entry list of 11 vehicles, then from three finalists. To be eligible for the category, vehicles must be powered solely by one or more electric motors, produced in volumes of at least 5,000 units per year and on sale in at least two major markets on at least two continents at some time between Jan. 1, 2021 – Mar. 30, 2022.

For World Car Design of the Year, the panel of six experts from France, Germany, Japan, U.K. and U.S. selected IONIQ 5 from all the contenders competing in the other five award categories. The panel reviewed each vehicle based on style and innovation that pushes established boundaries.