Hyundai IONIQ 5 Wins Esquire Car of the Year 2022 Award

The 2022 Hyundai IONIQ 5 earned the Esquire Car of the Year 2022 award adding another coveted award to its growing trophy case.

Every year, Esquire editors drive and evaluate all kinds of vehicles from SUVs to supercars to pure EVs to choose a single Car of the Year that stands out for its undeniable style, unique innovation, and cultural resonance.

The electric Hyundai IONIQ 5 features an available driving range of more than 300 miles with select RWD trims, design inspired by Hyundai’s ‘45’ EV concept, relevant technology, and best-in-class ultra-fast charging from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes under optimum charging conditions.

“IONIQ 5’s sharp style, cohesion of details and user experience allows it to win the hearts of customers,” said José Muñoz, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor North America. “Thanks to Esquire for recognizing the outstanding work done on IONIQ 5 by our product planning, design, engineering and manufacturing teams.”