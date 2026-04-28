Hyundai Ioniq 5 Updated with Bigger Battery, Priced at ₹55.70 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the updated Ioniq 5 in India at ₹55.70 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing in subtle design tweaks, new features, and a crucial battery upgrade.

Built on Hyundai’s E-GMP platform, the biggest update is the new 84 kWh battery pack, replacing the earlier 72.6 kWh unit. This upgrade boosts the ARAI-certified range to an impressive 690 km, enhancing its long-distance usability.

On the outside, the Ioniq 5 gets refreshed front and rear bumpers with skid plates, a redesigned rear spoiler, updated LED headlamps, and new alloy wheels, giving it a sharper stance.

Inside, the cabin sees meaningful upgrades, including a new 3-spoke leather-wrapped steering wheel with interactive pixel lighting and heating. The dual 12.3-inch displays remain, while the wireless charging pad has been redesigned with integrated controls for heated and ventilated seats.

Tech additions include wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, Hyundai’s Connected Car Navigation Cockpit, over-the-air updates, and a new in-car payment system for EV charging. It also gets features like active sound design and remote immobilisation via Bluelink.

Safety has been enhanced with features such as Parking Collision Avoidance Assist (Rear) and Parking Distance Warning (Side).

The updated Ioniq 5 is available in four colour options—Gravity Gold Matte, Midnight Black Pearl, Titan Grey, and Optic White.