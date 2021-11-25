Hyundai Ioniq 5 & Tucson to be Featured in Spider-Man: No Way Home

The all-new Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Tucson will make their Hollywood debut in Sony Pictures’ upcoming film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

Leading up to the film’s December 17 theatrical release, Hyundai Motor Company has launched an integrated marketing program that includes a global TV commercial and a variety of digital promotional activities. The campaign stems from the global multi-picture promotional partnership Hyundai Motor inked with Sony Pictures in May 2020 to showcase the company’s human-centered mobility vision via product and technological innovations.

In this TV spot, Spider-Man is bent on clearing his name and comes out of hiding, hitching a 300-mile ride to New York with Ned in the all-electric Ioniq 5. The two characters cruise their way through an open country inside the sunlight-reflecting, futuristic-looking Ioniq 5, exchanging banter along the way. A 30-second broadcast version will air as part of high-visibility television programs in the US, Europe, China, Russia and other global markets through January 2022.

In addition, Hyundai Motor has also created a 30-second spot featuring the all-new Tucson modern compact SUV. This commercial shows key scenes from the film, including those starring Tucson and Tom Holland.

Following “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the company will organize diverse marketing initiatives related to the upcoming films “Uncharted,” due to premiere in February 2022, and the sequel to the critically acclaimed, Academy Award-winning animated film, “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” due to premiere in October 2022.