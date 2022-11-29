Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India to be Available for Booking Next Month

Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India will be introduced soon. While we don't have the launch date yet, the company has announced that the upcoming EV will be available for booking next month.

Interested buyers can reserve a Hyundai IONIQ 5 in India from 20 Dec, 2022.

Commenting on announcement, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:

IONIQ is a brand that we have developed specifically for dedicated BEV models. It has been designed for those customers who want to be in charge of a brighter and more sustainable tomorrow. Hyundai IONIQ 5 has been developed on the dedicated E-GMP platform and perfectly reflects our Global Vision of ‘Progress for Humanity’, epitomizing our pursuit of quality time, as we aspire to make every moment of our customer rewarding and worthwhile. This new BEV SUV combines elements of nature and Hyundai’s ingenuity to harness the true potential of humanity, thereby offering a product that will revolutionize the future course of sustainable smart mobility. With Hyundai IONIQ 5, we are taking customer experiences beyond simple transportation, customers can now experience a new realm of mobility that seamlessly intertwines with their lifestyle, making every moment an occasion to cherish.

Hyundai IONIQ 5 uses an array of eco-friendly materials in the cabin showcasing Hyundai’s focus on building a sustainable future with the use of Bio Paint, Eco-Processed Leather, Eco-Friendly fabric and more. The EV will feature a unique Vision Roof that comes with full glass panel without any centre partition thereby providing a greater sense of openness.