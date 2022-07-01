Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV Receives 2022 Top Safety Award

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 EV (built after December 2021) has received an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) designation in the USA.

The significant achievement now gives Hyundai a total of nine 2022 TOP SAFETY PICK PLUS (TSP+) and TOP SAFETY PICK (TSP)-rated vehicles in its lineup, among the most in the industry. Hyundai and Genesis have a combined 14 TSP/TSP+ vehicles.

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 is equipped with the next level of Hyundai SmartSense, advanced driver assistance systems that ensure the highest levels of safety and convenience on the road. It is the first Hyundai model to offer Highway Driving Assist 2. Other driving assistance systems available include Smart Cruise Control with Machine Learning, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, Intelligent Speed Limit Assist, Driver Attention Warning, High Beam Assist, and more.

Both TSP and TSP+ awards require “Good” ratings in all six IIHS crashworthiness tests — driver- and passenger-side small overlap front, moderate overlap front, side, roof strength and head restraints. Award winners must be available with front crash prevention technology that earns a “Superior” or “Advanced” rating in both vehicle-to-vehicle and vehicle-to-pedestrian evaluations. TOP SAFETY PICK winners must also be available with “Good” or “Acceptable” headlights. The “plus” designation is given to models that have “Good” or “Acceptable” headlights across all trim levels and packages.

“As the industry navigates to an all-electric future, we are extremely proud to have been awarded an IIHS TSP+ for our all-new IONIQ 5, the first of three Hyundai EVs to be built on our Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP),” said Brian Latouf chief safety officer, Hyundai Motor North America. “Safety is foundational at Hyundai and earning the IIHS TSP+ award demonstrates our “Safety First” commitment to our customers.”