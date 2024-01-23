Hyundai Ioniq 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition Now Available at Select Dealerships

The Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition is now available for sale at select dealerships starting at $59,400. First revealed as a concept car at the 2023 New York Auto Show, marks the first time ever that Hyundai vehicle designers have created a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering. The vehicle production will be extremely limited with only 1,000 units available.

In celebration of the Disney100 sponsorship and special limited IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition, Hyundai and Disney are rolling out the Platinum Road Trip Social Series starring actors and members of the Disney Family Josh Peck and John Stamos on Jan. 23. In the series developed by Disney Partnership Marketing, John and Josh will take a road trip in the IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition vehicle and visit a variety of locations that serve as historic milestones in the history of The Walt Disney Company.

“We are honored to have joined Disney in the celebration of its 100th anniversary,” said Angela Zepeda, chief marketing officer, Hyundai Motor America. “From all-new ads featuring iconic Disney movie scenes to the introduction of a vehicle with visual creative input from Walt Disney Imagineering, together our brands illustrated there can be magic in every journey. We look forward to further collaboration with the beloved Disney brand through our shared commitment to inspiring joy and innovation.”