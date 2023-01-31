Hyundai Installs DC Ultra-Fast Charging Stations at Key Highways

Hyundai has announced the installation of its Ultra-High Speed Public EV Charging Network across key highways and cities in India. Each fast-charging station will comprise one unit of DC 150 kW Ultra-Fast Charger and one unit of DC 60 kW High-Speed Charger, as part of HMIL’s aim to spearhead the electric vehicle adoption in India and facilitate the charging experience for both intercity and intra-city travel.

All EV customers stand to benefit from a quick charging experience, and the all-electric SUV Hyundai IONIQ 5 can be charged from 10% to 80% charge within 21 minutes, at these charging stations. Hyundai EV owners can access the charging stations on Hyundai’s own Charger Management System in myHyundai App, for easy finding, pre-booking charging slots, digital payment, remote charging status monitoring, etc. All the charging stations are managed and operated by Hyundai Motor India Ltd in partnership with the industry’s leading charge point operator ‘ChargeZone’.

The Hyundai branded station will ensure an economical EV driving experience, with an attractive charging tariff. The charging stations are installed at locations having adequate customer amenities like coffee shops/ restaurants to further induce customer delight while charging their Electric Vehicles. The charging stations are also manned with marshals for assisting EV users 24 x 7 to enable a seamless charging experience.

The Ultra-High Speed EV charging stations are open to the public and to all passenger EV owners. With the first 2 Ultra-Fast Public EV Charging Stations open to the public from 1st Feb’2023, HMIL will further expand to install such charging stations across other Highways and Cities to ensure increased peace of mind for EV customers while driving the electric vehicle adoption in India in solidarity with the Indian Government’s strong focus on Electrification.