Hyundai India Elevates Two Senior Management Leadership

Hyundai India has announced the elevation of two people in the senior management leadership - Tarun Garg and Gopala Krishnan CS.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service) has been elevated as Chief Operating Officer (COO) overseeing Sales, Marketing, Service & Product Strategy. And Gopala Krishnan CS, Vice President (Production) has been elevated as Chief Manufacturing Officer (CMO) overseeing Production, Quality Management & Supply Chain.

In addition to their new elevated roles, Mr Tarun Garg and Mr Gopala Krishnan CS will continue to serve as Wholetime Directors on the HMIL Board.

Congratulating the leadership, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO - Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said, “The elevations stand testimony to Hyundai Motor India’s commitment to recognize and appreciate its leadership. Our core values define our work culture and stand tall to enhance key roles & verticals, as we take a step forward to work incessantly in building meaningful value chain for our customers, partners and employees.”

