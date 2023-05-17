Hyundai Exter to Feature 6 Airbags as Standard Fitment

The upcoming Hyundai Exter will feature 6 airbags as standard fitment across all trims. These will include driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags.
Apart from the 6 standard airbags, the Hyundai Exter will have 26 other safety features. These include 1st in Segment features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control). Further, Hyundai EXTER boasts of standard safety features like 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm and many more.
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said:
As a leading Smart Mobility Solutions provider, it is our endeavor to elevate customer experiences with cars that redefine mobility benchmarks. Hyundai EXTER exemplifies this vision with an unparalleled bouquet of advanced and standard safety features. We are delighted to announce that Hyundai EXTER is India’s 1st Sub 4-meter SUV that is equipped with 6-Airbags as standard. Also, with over 40 advanced safety features*, Hyundai EXTER bolsters the resilient confidence commanded by our SUV line-up and redefines a new benchmark for customers in India.