Hyundai Exter to Feature 6 Airbags as Standard Fitment

The upcoming Hyundai Exter will feature 6 airbags as standard fitment across all trims. These will include driver, passenger, curtain and side airbags.

Apart from the 6 standard airbags, the Hyundai Exter will have 26 other safety features. These include 1st in Segment features like ESC (Electronic Stability Control), VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) and HAC (Hill Assist Control). Further, Hyundai EXTER boasts of standard safety features like 3-Point Seat Belt & seatbelt reminder (all seats), Keyless Entry, ABS with EBD, Rear Parking Sensors, ESS, Burglar Alarm and many more.

Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Tarun Garg, COO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said: