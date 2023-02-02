Hyundai Creta, Venue & Alcazar Now With More Safety Features

Hyundai Creta, Venue and Alcazar are now being offered with more safety features. The company has revised the number of safety features in its SUV lineup for 2023.

To ensure customers experience a robust blanket of protection for a confident driving experience, Hyundai has fortified CRETA with the following Key Standard safety equipment:

6 Airbags (Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Vehicle Stability Management (VSM)

Hill-Start Assist Control (HAC)

Rear Disc Brakes

Seatbelt Height Adjustment

ISOFIX

Hyundai Venue is now equipped with 4-Airbags (Driver, Passenger & Side) as standard safety fitment on its major volume variants – S (O), SX & SX (O).

Hyundai has also added Idle Stop & Go (ISG) feature in all its three SUVs. Apart from that, the Creta now comes with 60:40 Split Rear Seat as a standard feature.

Hyundai Venue is now available with the new and powerful 1.5 l U2 CRDi diesel engine with VGT Technology that delivers a robust power of 85 kW (116 PS) and torque of 250 Nm (25.5 kgm).