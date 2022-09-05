Hyundai Cars in Europe to Come Equipped With TomTom Tech

TomTom, the trusted geolocation technology specialist, has announced that its maps and real-time traffic data have been chosen by Hyundai Motor Group (HMG) to support its entire vehicle lineup in Europe. Over the coming years, millions of HMG vehicles will come equipped with this technology as standard.

As was already the case for Genesis drivers, all Hyundai and Kia customers in Europe will now enjoy TomTom’s high-quality maps supporting their vehicles’ in-dash navigation and level-two automated driving features. Genesis, HMG’s premium brand, launched its model lineup in Europe during the summer of last year, equipped with TomTom’s maps and real-time traffic technology.

TomTom’s advanced maps help carmakers push the boundaries of automation by enabling advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to better anticipate the road ahead. The TomTom ADAS Map provides these systems with higher-quality road information, including gradient, lanes, curvature, and speed limits, improving safety, comfort, and eco-performance.

HMG’s innovative Highway Driving Assist (HDA) relies on this data to independently change speed if the posted limit changes, and automatically slow down and navigate freeway transition ramps and curves in a safer way. TomTom map data provides highly accurate, verified content for all speed limit types across Europe, helping with intelligent speed assistance (ISA) regulation compliance, which came into force as of July 2022.