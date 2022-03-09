Hyundai Awards 60 Winners of ‘Bluelink Championship’

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced the result of ‘Hyundai Bluelink Championship’ 2022. The Championship was a first-of-its-kind initiative to encourage customers to inculcate best driving practices using ‘Bluelink’, HMIL’s innovative Connected Car Technology.

Commenting on the successful culmination of the 1st edition of Bluelink Championship, Mr. Unsoo Kim, MD & CEO, HMIL, said, “At Hyundai, we focus on developing technologies that are intelligent, advanced and future-ready. Hyundai is a pioneer of connected car technology in India and ‘Bluelink’ has become one of the safest and smartest ways for an individual to stay connected ‘on the go’. We will continue to adopt more and more digital initiatives with these innovative and engaging campaigns to lead the industry with thoughtful innovations for increasing customer delight. We hope to add more Bluelink customers to our family, who can be active proponents for road safety in India.”

The Bluelink Champions were identified based on parameters such as smooth driving, over-speeding, sudden braking & acceleration, distance travelled etc. The data was analyzed through the Bluelink system and the driving score of individual drivers are derived on a scale of 0 to 100 points. Hyundai’s Bluelink Championship not only provide personalized driving scores for participating customers but also offered tips to improve their driving habits.

The winners were selected region-wise according to their score. The top 3 winners in each region were awarded gift vouchers and the top 60 participants with highest scores were awarded e-trophies (Gold, Silver & Bronze). Winning customers were felicitated at their respective dealers’ workshops.

The participation of customers in the Championship was very encouraging as they were able to exhibit safe and efficient driving skills, thereby improving the performance of the vehicles as well. The weekly updates on scores also encouraged participants to improve their driving habits.HMIL plans to launch more ‘Bluelink Championships’ in future.