Hyundai Announces Bluelink Championship 3.0 to Enhance Customer Engagement

Hyundai has announced the launch of ‘Hyundai Bluelink Championship 3.0’ for customers owning Hyundai vehicles with Bluelink-connected services to enhance customer engagement. The previous editions of the championship provided our customers with an opportunity to showcase their driving skills to win attractive prizes and garnered immense encouragement from them.

The first edition of the championship was launched on January 4, 2022, followed by the second edition on June 13, 2022. The total registrations grew from 13,000 in the first edition to 24,000 in the second edition along with the increasing amount of time spent on the Bluelink app by our customers. After receiving an overwhelming response for the championship from our customers, the third edition will be launched on November 25, 2022. The registrations for the championship will commence on November 11, 2022.

Hyundai Bluelink championship, is a contest where customers can participate & compete with other fellow Hyundai car owners on the basis of their driving behaviour patterns that comprise of parameters such as smooth driving, overspeeding, sudden braking & acceleration and distance travelled. Driving scores ranging from 0 to 100 are derived through the assessment of these parameters and the Blue Link Champions are awarded attractive prizes.

Details of the Championship