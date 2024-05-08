Out of 7 SUVs Hyundai Palisade Wins 3-Row SUV Challenge

The 2024 Hyundai Palisade is the winner of Cars.com's Three-row SUV challenge. Conducted over the course of a week, the comparison test featured seven SUVs that were evaluated in a number of areas important to families. After scores were tabulated, the Palisade emerged to top place - thanks in part to its classy refinement and host of desirable features.

“The Hyundai Palisade conveys dignified refinement with clear differentiation worthy of a flagship SUV,” said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor North America. “The Palisade also introduced a first for Hyundai with heating for it’s third-row seating passengers, and the second row of seats offers wing-out headrests and seat ventilation for extra comfort.”

"The 2024 Hyundai Palisade wowed us with its comfortable and classy interior, easy-to-use tech and wealth of features for the money," said Mike Hanley, Cars.com Senior Road Test Editor. "It was a winning combination and makes the Palisade a clear choice if you’re looking for a bit of luxury in your next family vehicle."