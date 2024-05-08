Chinese EV Maker XPENG Enters Australian Market

TrueEV, an advocate for electric vehicle (EV) adoption, is proud to announce its exclusive partnership with leading smart electric vehicle company, XPENG. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in the Australian automotive market with the launch of luxurious and technologically advanced EV vehicles and support.

TrueEV will bring XPENG’s range of intelligent EVs to local consumers across the country with branded showrooms and start-to-end customer support throughout the buying process. The new partnership marks several "firsts” for XPENG on its road to globalization as it aspires to become a leading player in the EV and related technology sector. TrueEV will become the sole importer, distributor and retailer of XPENG products in Australia, reinforcing TrueEV's commitment to providing comprehensive solutions to customers.

As part of XPENG's international expansion plans, the company has also recently announced strategic partnerships across other countries within the Asia Pacific region including Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia to bring the brand’s latest intelligent EVs to local consumers. The company has also recently partnered with Volkswagen Group for a roll out of next-generation intelligent EVs enhancing their global positioning.

Alex Tang, XPENG’s GM of International Markets said: “The partnership with TrueEV in Australia is recognised as a significant step forward in our global expansion strategy. Our vision, values and unwavering commitment to superior quality aligns perfectly. TrueEV’s experience and local insight makes this the natural and forward-thinking next step in our expansion plan. By entering new markets strategically and offering a range of EV models tailored to local customer needs, we aim to solidify our brand position as a leading player in the smart EV sector on a global scale.”