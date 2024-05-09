BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition Launched in India

The new BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine M Sport Pro Edition has been launched in India. Locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the car is available in the 330Li petrol variant at all BMW India dealerships and BMW Online Shop.

Thanks to unrivalled BMW TwinPower Turbo technology, the petrol engine of this BMW melds maximum power with exemplary efficiency and offers spontaneous responsiveness even at low engine speeds. The two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine of the new BMW 330Li M Sport Pro Edition produces an output of 258 hp and maximum torque of 400 Nm at 1,550-4,400 rpm. The car accelerates from 0 -100 km / hr in just 6.2 seconds.

The eight speed steptronic sport automatic transmission performs smooth, almost imperceptible gearshifts. At any time, in any gear, the transmission collaborates perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. For even greater driving pleasure, it comes with steering wheel paddle shifters and cruise control with braking function. Using the Driving Experience Control switch, the driver can choose between different driving modes to suit the driving conditions - ECO PRO, Comfort, Sport.

BMW Safety technologies include six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.

The new BMW 330Li M Sport Pro is available at an ex-showroom price of INR 62,60,000. Thanks to BMW India Financial Services, customized and flexible financial solutions are designed as per individual requirements. Customers enjoy great value and complete peace of mind with BMW 360 Finance Plan. It includes attractive monthly instalments, assured buy-back option up to five years, flexible term-end opportunities, and options to upgrade to a new BMW among other benefits.