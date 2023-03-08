Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol Launched

Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol has been launched in India. It is available in 2 transmission options - 7-speed DCT and 6-speed manual.

Prices for the Hyundai Alcazar 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol start at Rs 16.74 lakh and go as high as Rs 20.25 lakh (ex-showroom). As for the variants, there are 4 of them - Prestige, Platinum, Platinum (O) and Signature (O).

Hyundai ALCAZAR will continue to be available with RDE compliant 1.5L diesel CRDi engine that produces 116 PS @ 4 000 r/min and 250 Nm @ 1 500 – 2 750 r/min. The new 1.5 T-GDi Petrol Engine is also RDE compliant and E20 fuel ready.