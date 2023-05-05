Hyundai Aiming for 3rd Straight Win in Nürburgring Endurance Race

Hyundai Motor Company will compete in the 2023 Nürburgring 24 Hours, the most gruelling automotive endurance race in the world, for the eighth consecutive year, seeking its third straight victory in the TCR class and first win in the VT2 class.

As its name suggests, Nürburgring 24 Hours is a day-long annual touring car and GT racing event in Germany that takes place on a combination of tracks on a circuit that is affectionately known as the ‘Green Hell’. The nearly 25.4 km (15.8 mile) lap length allows more than 200 cars and over 700 drivers to participate. Hyundai Motorsport participates in events like this to verify state-of-the-art technologies for transfer to N production models.

Hyundai Motorsport will enter two Elantra N TCRs in the Touring Car Race class. One will be driven by the returning victors Mikel Azcona (Spain), Marc Basseng and Manuel Lauck (both Germany). The second will be piloted by the American IMSA TCR champion Bryan Herta Autosport team comprised of Michael Lewis, Taylor Hagler, Mason Filippi and Harry Gottsacker (all of the U.S.).

Hyundai Driving Experience (HDX) will enter two production-based i30 Fastback N Cup cars in the VT2 Front class (turbo engines up to 2.0 ccm). Hyundai Driving Experience (HDX) instructor Marcus Willhardt and other 3 drivers (all from Germany) will drive one vehicle. The second will be handled by HDX ‘Dare to Dream’ program participant Junesung Park and media drivers from Germany, USA and Korea.

At the event, Hyundai will have a large-scale hospitality booth set up in the paddock area of the circuit, welcoming ‘N-thusiasts’ from around the world as well as global media and influencers to participate in a large-scale on-site promotion of various N models and activities. Hyundai’s i20 N WRC (hybrid) and N Vision 74 (fuel cell EV) vehicles will be on display. Real-time on-board camera coverage, live chat and social media will be available to provide a vivid picture of the event for fans joining online.