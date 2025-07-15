Hyundai Adds Google Places for Smarter In-Car Navigation

Hyundai has enhanced its in-car navigation experience by integrating Google Places into its infotainment systems. This update brings smarter, more intuitive navigation capabilities to select Hyundai models equipped with the latest ccNC infotainment system and software. The feature is now available in models like the new KONA, SANTA FE, TUCSON, IONIQ 5, IONIQ 5 N, and the upcoming IONIQ 9 — including those already delivered to customers as of June 2025.

The integration gives drivers access to Google’s extensive database of over 200 million points of interest, offering detailed location info such as opening hours, photos, descriptions, ratings, and more. Thanks to Google's powerful autocomplete and free-text search, entering destinations is now faster and more user-friendly.

This update reflects Hyundai’s commitment to improving the connected car experience by offering next-gen navigation tools. From finding restaurants and businesses to exploring attractions, Google Places enhances both everyday and long-distance driving convenience.

The move also marks another milestone in Hyundai’s growing partnership with Google, with more collaborative innovations expected in the near future.

