How Tata Nexon EV Made its Way into India Book of Records

Tata Motors has announced that the Nexon EV has successfully entered the India Book of Records by covering the ‘Fastest’ Kashmir to Kanyakumari drive by an EV.

Tata Nexon EV completed the drive of 4003kms in just 95 hours and 46 minutes (under 4 days), successfully proving its ability to undertake multi-city trips. Furthermore, this non-stop drive was also possible because of the enhanced uninterrupted Public Charging network present on the Indian Highways.

Having spent a total of 28 hours resulting in only 21 stops for fast charging throughout the trip, the Nexon EV not only saved up on time in the completion of the total trip but also saved up a considerable amount on the cost when compared to an ICE vehicle.

During the drive, the Nexon EV, which was driven just like any other car across challenging terrains and extreme weather conditions, delivered an average real-world range of 300+kms with ease. This beautiful drive was also enjoyed by the company’s very own leadership team, who drove the Nexon EV along the landscapes of India. In addition to the ‘Fastest’ K2K drive by an EV record, the Nexon EV has created 23 additional records.