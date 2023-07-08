How Mahindra Entered Asia and India Book of Records

Mahindra, the makers of Bolero Pik-Up, has announced that it had set a new record for the highest delivery of its powerful pickup, the all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-Up, in a single day across the country, entering the coveted Asia and India Book of Records.

On May 31, 2023, M&M dealers across India delivered a total of 3,152 Mahindra Bolero MaXX Pik-Up vehicles to a diverse set of customers, thereby accomplishing a key milestone in the company’s automotive journey. The record-breaking achievement falls under the ‘Industry & Business’ category.

Mahindra has achieved the record in a short span since the launch of Bolero Maxx Pik-Up in April 2023 – a strong testimony to the acceptance of the popular and versatile brand among customers.

The all-new Bolero MaXX Pik-up range offers state-of-the-art features, unmatched power, maximum payload capacities and higher mileage, promising that each journey is productive and fatigue-free for drivers. The Bolero MaXX Pik-Up also boasts of advanced connected technology – iMAXX telematics solution that enables effective vehicle management and maximises business profitability.

Mahindra has sold more than two million Pik-Up units since the brand was first launched. Its range of vehicles, designed and built in India for India, is uniquely suited to the country’s logistics needs making it the backbone of the country’s last-mile logistics network.