How Lamborghini Abu Dhabi & Dubai Celebrated Brand's 60th Anniversary

Lamborghini Abu Dhabi & Dubai recently hosted a celebratory brand experience called Suite 60, in honour of Lamborghini’s 60th anniversary. The luxurious event featured a specially commissioned art piece to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Automobili Lamborghini.

The core principles behind the design of the art piece, ‘Spirit of Countach’, are a perfect balance of iconic lines, braveness, and performance embodied in the Lamborghini super sports car. The intricate calligraphic forms, reminiscent of ancient Arabic calligraphy and arabesque in Islamic architecture and design, are interwoven with the car’s body, creating an illusion of floating on an unseen presence. This enhances the spiritual dimension and mystery of the concept.

Held at Nikki Beach, the Suite 60 experience allowed guests to immerse themselves in a true Lamborghini experience. Selected guests had the opportunity to explore the brand’s luxury lifestyle in a one-of-a-kind setting. Highlights of the event included:

• The art piece was commissioned in partnership with locally-based artist, Sasan Nasernia, to commemorate the brand's 60th anniversary

• Two racing simulators to nurture talent and excitement about the upcoming global E-tournament by Automobili Lamborghini

• A mix of classic and contemporary Lamborghini models were on display to welcome to the guests

• Themed rooms highlighting the fans’ passion for the raging bull

The event was attended by Lamborghini Abu Dhabi & Dubai’s VIP guests, which included customers, media, and influencers, who had the opportunity to explore the various elements of the lounge and get a glimpse into the world of Lamborghini.

The art piece proudly named ‘Spirit of Countach’ will be placed on display at the flagship showroom of Lamborghini Dubai in order to welcome the customers and celebrate this important year for Automobili Lamborghini.