How is Ford Trying to Improve Electric Vehicle Charging in the US

Ford joins the U.S. Joint Office of Energy and Transportation to launch the National Charging Experience Consortium, a new effort to rapidly develop solutions to improve electric vehicle (EV) charging across the U.S.

Ford will join a cross-industry group of automakers, charging providers, utilities and the Department of Energy national laboratories to drive innovation and universal enhancements around current and future public charging infrastructure and the entire customer experience.

The consortium will immediately focus on payment processing, user interfaces and vehicle-to-charger communication, as well as work toward collaborative diagnostic data sharing to further support solutions for all stakeholders.

“Creating a seamless and simple public charging experience requires collaboration across the entire electric vehicle ecosystem, and remains key to accelerating EV adoption and providing customers with range confidence,” said Bill Crider, head of global charging and energy services, Ford Motor Company.

He added, “Bringing together a cross-section of industry, academia and the government will address current challenges and drive swift improvements to the entire charging experience, helping Ford customers and all EV drivers realize all the benefits of driving electric.”