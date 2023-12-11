How Continental is Convertinng Racing Tires into Forklift Tires

Continental uses carbon black from recycled racing tires in its production of solid tires. To this end, a total of 300 CrossContact Extreme E racing tires were processed using a special pyrolysis process. With this initiative, the premium tire manufacturer is integrating sustainable circular economy solutions into its tire production.

By recovering carbon black, virgin raw materials can be saved and CO2 emissions reduced. Since September 2023, Continental has been producing solid tires – whose main application is in forklifts – with recycled carbon black at its plant in Korbach (Germany). Both recycled car and truck tires are used to produce these tires.

Together with its partner Pyrum Innovations, Continental is currently developing processes to further optimize and expand the recycling of end-of-life tires through pyrolysis. For instance, recovered industrial carbon black is to be used in an increasing number of Continental rubber compounds going forward.

Pyrum processes end-of-life tires into their individual components using its patented pyrolysis technology. This allows valuable raw materials from end-of-life tires to be extracted and recycled. The main examples here are oil, gas and industrial carbon black. The recovered oil can be used for various purposes, including to manufacture chemicals. Crude oil would otherwise be used here. Recovered gas serves, among other things, as an energy source for the pyrolysis process.

Industrial carbon black is an important resource used as a filler in tire production and in the manufacture of other industrial rubber products. The targeted use of carbon black in rubber compounds increases the stability, strength and durability of tires.