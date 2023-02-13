Hyundai Verna is one of the most popular sedans in India. It has been in the market for more than a decade and soon there's going to be a new model of the car to win over customers all over again.

Ending the suspense, Hyundai has announced that it has started to accepting bookings for the new Verna. Here's how you can book one.

How can I book the all-new Hyundai Verna

You can book the latest iteration of the Verna at any Hyundai dealership across the country. Apart from that, interested buyers can also make reservations online. The token amount has been set at Rs 25,000.

All-new Hyundai Verna Specs

It will be offered in 2 engine options. There's going to be a 1.5 Turbo GDi Petrol engine that is available with 6-speed Manual Transmission (6MT) and 7-speed Dual Clutch Transmission (7DCT). Then we will have the 1.5 MPi Petrol engine that is available with 6MT and Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). Both these engines comply with the upcoming RDE emission norms and they are E20 fuel ready, too.

All-new Hyundai Verna Variants

There will be 4 trim options – EX, S, SX and SX(O). The all-new Hyundai Verna has been packaged to deliver advanced safety, convenience and comfort, thereby ensuring segment benchmarks are re-established.