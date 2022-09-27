HOP Announces Limited Offers on LEO & LYF Electric Scooters

HOP Electric Mobility has announced an exclusive free accessory (Body Grill) incentive on its electric two-wheelers HOP LEO and HOP LYF till October 29th, 2022.

Celebrating the beginning of festivities, with the auspicious period of Navratri followed by Durga Puja and Diwali Festivities, HOP Electric Mobility commenced the special incentive series on 26th September and will be running it till the end of October.

Consumers planning to buy eco-friendly, sustainable, and futuristic two-wheelers can make the most of this opportunity and purchase state-of-the-art e-vehicles accompanied by free-of-cost accessories (Body Grill).

Speaking about this exciting offer, Rajneesh Singh, Chief Marketing Officer, HOP Electric Mobility said: