Honda Marks 40 Years of US Auto Production with 2023 Honda Accord

Honda associates at the Marysville Auto Plant (MAP) in Ohio celebrated the start of mass production of the all-new 2023 Honda Accord and Accord hybrid, America's best-selling car over the last five decades. The Accord has been built in Marysville since the plant opened 40 years ago in 1982, making Honda the first international automaker to successfully establish auto production in America.

The all-new 2023 Honda Accord will re-energize the midsize sedan segment with an elegant and sophisticated design, and an available advanced hybrid-electric system that provides both a sporty, exhilarating driving experience and outstanding fuel efficiency. Accord hybrid models are positioned at the top of the 11th-generation Accord line-up and will represent about 50% of sales.

The 11th generation will be available in six trim levels, starting with the turbocharged LX and EX and topped by the hybrid-powered Sport, EX-L, Sport-L and Touring. With 247 lb.-ft (334 Nm) of torque from Honda’s new 4th-generation two-motor hybrid system, the 2023 Accord hybrids are the most powerful ever.

“This is a proud moment for all Honda associates as we celebrate not only an all-new Honda Accord, but the storied history of the Marysville Auto Plant where Honda began auto production in the U.S. with this same nameplate 40 years ago,” said Jun Jayaraman, plant lead at MAP. “Accord’s decades-long sales success speaks to the leadership and pioneering spirit of Honda associates in Marysville who have consistently delivered high quality products for our customers over the last four decades.”