Honda Elevate to go on Sale in Japan as the New WR-V

The recently launched Honda Elevate in India will be sold as the new WR-V in the Japanese market, the company has announced.

It seems like not much has been changed in the Elevate for Japan. The design is the same, features are similar and it will continue to draw power from the 1.5L DOHC i-VTEC engine. However, it will only be available in the CVT version.

The pricing starts from JPY 2,098,800 (comes to be around Rs 12,29,004) for the X model. The mid Z variant will cost JPY 2,349,600 (Rs 13,75,867) and the range-topping Z+ trim will retail at JPY 2,489,300 which is around Rs 14,57,671.

The Honda Elevate with the WR-V moniker in Japan will come with Honda Sensing functions such as Collision Mitigation Braking System, Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Rear Collision Mitigation Throttle Control, Low Speed Brake Function, Unintended Acceleration Mitigation, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keeping Assist System, and more.