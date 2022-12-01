Honda Civic e:HEV Awarded Scottish Car of the Year 2022

The all-new Honda Civic e:HEV wins two awards at the renowned Scottish Car of the Year Awards as it picks up both ‘Best Family Car’ and the top spot; ‘Scottish Car of the Year 2022’.

This year Honda is celebrating 50 years of its iconic Civic. Developed as a ‘car for the world’, more than 27.5 million Civics have been sold in 170 countries since the model was first launched in 1972.

The all-new Civic e:HEV blends strong performance and efficiency with improved levels of interior comfort, visual appeal and overall usability. The latest iteration marks a major milestone for Honda in Europe, as it’s the latest model in the range to be electrified, completing Honda Motor Europe’s 2022 ‘Electric Vision’ commitment to electrify all mainstream models.

The latest wins follow recent previous successes as the Civic e:HEV was named Car of the Year 2023 and Best Medium Family Car in the annual Parkers New Car Awards, as well as being awarded the maximum five-star rating in the latest Euro NCAP safety tests.