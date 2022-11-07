Honda City is the 2 Millionth Unit to Roll Out from Honda's Plant

Honda Cars India has achieved the 2 million cumulative production milestone. The 2 millionth car to roll out from the company's Tapukara plant in Rajasthan is the Honda City.

The milestone event was attended by senior leadership from Honda’s Regional Office including Mr. Hiroshi Tokutake, Executive Vice President, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and Mr. Katsuhiro Kaneda, Director, Asian Honda Motor Co., Ltd. along with the HCIL management team.

HCIL began production operations in Dec 1997 with a focus on offering premium and world-class products for its customers in India. The 2 Million milestone also reiterates Honda’s commitment towards the “Make in India” vision of Govt. of India.

Honda Cars India not only builds automobiles in India to meet the needs of customers here. India also serves as a key export base for Honda – for both completed vehicles and components. The company currently exports made-in-India Honda City and Honda Amaze to 16 markets across the globe. The company has cumulatively invested over Rs 10,000 crore since setting up its operations in India.

Honda Cars India values customer experience and strives to provide the finest services to every customer from its 330 dealership facilities spread over 242 cities in India.