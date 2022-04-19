Honda City e:HEV Production Commences in India

Honda Cars India Ltd. (HCIL) has commenced the production of the much-awaited India’s Supreme Electric Hybrid, New Honda City e:HEV. Reaffirming Honda’s commitment to making in India, the car model is being manufactured at Honda’s world-class manufacturing facility in Tapukara, Rajasthan. The new City e:HEV is India’s first strong Hybrid Electric Vehicle in the mainstream segment.

The New City e:HEV features Honda’s unique self-charging and highly efficient two-motor e-CVT hybrid system connected to a smooth 1.5-litre Atkinson-Cycle DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine, Intelligent Power Unit (IPU) with advanced Lithium-ion Battery and an Engine linked direct coupling Clutch. The e:HEV electric-hybrid system uses three driving modes - EV Drive, Hybrid Drive and Engine Drive, along with Regeneration mode during deceleration. A clever Power Control Unit ensures seamless and automatic switching between the three modes based on various driving situations.

The New Honda City e:HEV’s strong hybrid electric system produces System Combined Max Power of 126 PS, Outstanding Fuel Efficiency of 26.5 km/l and Maximum motor torque of 253 Nm @ 0 - 3,000 rpm. An advanced Electric Servo Brake system with all four-wheel disc brakes that contribute to fuel efficiency and provide a smooth brake feel has been adopted for the New City e:HEV.

Honda City e:HEV comes fully equipped with advanced safety technologies and features like ACE body structure, Ultra High Tensile Strength Steel Frame with use of Super High Formability 980 MPa grade steel, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System at low speed EV Mode), 6 Airbags, Honda Lane-Watch, Multi-angle Rear view Camera, Tyre Pressure Monitoring System with Deflation Warning, Vehicle Stability Assist with Agile Handling Assist, Hill Start Assist, ISOFIX compatible Rear Side Seats with Lower Anchorage & Top Tether etc.

Customers can book the New Honda City e:HEV at all authorized Honda dealerships across the country with a booking amount of INR 21,000. Additionally, they can also book the car online from the comfort of their homes through ‘Honda from Home’ platform on Honda Cars India website for an amount of INR 5,000.