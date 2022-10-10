Honda City Celebrates 25 Glorious Years in India

Honda Cars India kick-started its celebrations to commemorate 25 successful years of Honda City in India.

Honda City started its journey in India in 1998, and now in its fifth generation avatar, has remained the longest-running mainstream model in Indian automotive history. The Honda City is an extremely strong aspirational brand for achievers and enjoys huge brand loyalty amongst its customers. Synonymous with the brand Honda, the City has been a key pillar of business for HCIL since the inception of the company, and has cumulatively provided pride and joy of driving to more than 9 lakh customers in India and its export markets.

India is the largest and most important market for the Honda City sedan, currently accounting for over 28% of the car’s sales in Honda’s Asia Oceania region (Jan-Aug’22). In line with Honda’s global vision to realize carbon neutrality and zero collision fatalities by 2050, HCIL launched the Honda City e:HEV in 2022, which marked the beginning of Honda’s electrification journey in India.

1st Gen: 1998 - 2003

Honda City’s first-generation model was sold in India between 1998 -2003 and was based on the sixth-generation Honda Civic (FERIO). The VTEC Hyper 16 valve engine that produced a 106hp of peak power in first gen City was one of the fastest machines of its time and it instantly struck the right chord both among the general consumers and racing enthusiasts.

2nd Gen: 2003 - 2008

The second-generation Honda City was conceptualized on the Honda Jazz platform which was designed with fuel-tank being at the center of the car known as 'Centre tank-layout.' Due to this innovation, the second-generation model was more spacious, comfortable and fuel-efficient. It also got a new 1.5L i-DSI or “Intelligent Dual & Sequential Ignition” engine that offered ease of driving, enhanced comfort levels and high fuel economy. The second-generation City also saw the introduction of a CVT variant – a first for any car in India. It was also equipped with ABS - a novelty during that time which made Honda City far ahead from its competitors in the same segment.

3rd Gen: 2008 - 2013

The third generation was launched with a completely new look. The radical, Arrow-Shot styling was accepted very well by the customers. The all-new 1.5L i-VTEC engine became the biggest selling point. It also offered the best standard safety in its segment. With Dual Front Airbags and ABS with EBD as standard in all variants – it was far ahead of its times in the year 2008, 11 years before the regulation came in for all cars to be equipped with the same. With this generation, Honda provided yet another compelling product that offered more power, comfort, refinement, and efficiency while sporting good looks.

4th Gen: 2014 - 2020

With the 4th-gen City, launched in 2014, Honda introduced the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine along with the 1.5L i-VTEC petrol engine. A new generation CVT was also introduced in this City, offering better fuel efficiency than the manual variant. This generation offered more powertrain options, innovative equipment and more spacious interiors than ever before.

5th Gen: 2020 onwards

The fifth generation of the Honda City was introduced in July 2020. The new Generation City is outfitted with tremendous improvement making it a segment leader, with its superior technology, comfort & design. The car took a huge leap in Connected Car Services as standard offering and became India’s First Connected Car with Alexa Remote Capability. The newest edition to the aspirational brand in terms of technology is the City e:HEV, India’s first Supreme Hybrid Electric model, which is poised to revolutionize the Indian sedan market.