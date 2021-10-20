Honda Cars India Introduces Antivirus Cabin Air Filter

Honda Cars India will now be offering in its cars an innovative Antivirus Cabin Air-filter which is highly effective in capturing a wide range of harmful germs, allergens and even viruses that cause significant health problems.

The Honda Antivirus Cabin Air filter was developed in cooperation with Freudenberg, a global technology group that strengthens customers and society through forward-looking innovations, and is offered as a new Honda Genuine accessory, an alternative to the standard Honda pollen filter.

This new cabin air filter provides active protection by significantly reducing the concentration of viral aerosols. This is achieved by a unique multi-layer design that effectively filters, captures and suppresses harmful environmental gases as well as inorganic and biological particles and aerosols.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr.Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director-Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd said, “With increasing concerns around germs, viruses and cabin air quality, it is our conscious effort to provide an active solution and a defence mechanism to mitigate possible health hazards caused by compromised air quality. This Anti-allergen &Antivirus Cabin Air-filter is a fine example of Honda working diligently with its suppliers towards delivering a product that improves the health and safety of drivers and co-occupants of the car. We expect the demand for such protective solutions to increase rapidly in future.”

All Honda Cars’ dealerships across India can supply and fit this new Antivirus Cabin Air-filter which is now available for all recent Honda models.