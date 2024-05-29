Here's How A Weld Up Header Kit Can Increase Your Car's Performance

Figuring out how to coax the best performance possible out of your vehicle is largely a matter of balance. You need to make upgrades to unlock its full potential, but those upgrades should complement each other, and that means investing in upgrades to systems like your exhaust that do not add power directly. Often header kits are the most effective exhaust upgrade for maximum performance.

Why Upgrade Your Exhaust System?

Your engine needs both air and fuel to power its reaction, and the faster you can feed it, the more power you can get out. Putting fresh air into the engine is only half the battle, though. You also need to take that spent exhaust out, otherwise, it throttles your ability to generate power by limiting airflow. OEM exhaust designs are built around a combination of costs and performance, with factors like noise limitation heavily influencing their design.

Performance exhaust systems expand your vehicle's ability to get exhaust out by either simplifying the airflow path, expanding the tube diameter, or both. There are a lot of options for accomplishing this, ranging from new manifolds and upgraded mufflers to the installation of long tube headers and cutouts that allow you to evacuate emissions much faster than a traditional exhaust system is designed to do.

Header Kits

Weld-up kits like the kind you get when you order Hooker long tube headers are designed to make installation as simple as possible for the home mechanic without compromising the part's performance. The installation is designed to use common tools and to require basic welding skills, so it is simpler than some of your other options for performance exhaust upgrades out there.

Header tubes provide direct airflow from the engine with a short route out that uses wide tubes, so they are a bit louder than OEM systems. There are ways to mitigate that if you feel the need, which might be necessary in some areas with stringent vehicle noise laws. Make sure you understand your local conditions before making a final decision about your best header kit choice because you have options that anticipate some of those restrictions.

Additional Upgrades for Increased Horsepower

Once you have an exhaust that is built to streamline airflow through the engine, the next step is to make sure you have the air and fuel delivery to maximize your engine's output. For some drivers, that might mean converting to an EFI system with something like the Holley Sniper. For others, it means an expanded cold air intake or even investing in a supercharger.

Where you take your ride is ultimately up to you, but to be prepared for a DIY journey that makes the most of your vehicle's potential, you need the right garage tools. As you expand your skills, make sure you keep investing in the tools that will let you gain full control over your vehicle's processes. That way, when the time comes, you'll be able to handle anything, even an engine rebuild or a crate installation. Start browsing for new tools today to prepare your home garage.