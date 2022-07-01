Hector & ZS EV Help MG to Register a Growth of 27% in June 2022

MG Motor India has announced retail sales of 4,503 units in June 2022, registering a growth of 27% over the corresponding month last year.

The flagship brands, Hector - India’s first Internet SUV and the all-new ZS EV - India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV, continue to witness strong interest amongst buyers, with consistent monthly bookings of over 4,000 and 1,000, respectively.

The momentum in sales (evident across all models) comes on the back of some ease in semiconductor availability, even though the outlook remains constrained in the wake of supply-chain roadblocks and persistent logistical headwinds. MG is taking all necessary steps to address the production and supply-chain issues and anticipates the situation to improve in H2 2022 gradually.

MG Motor India’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Halol, Gujarat, has an annual production capacity of 80,000 vehicles and employs nearly 2,500 workers. It has introduced several ‘firsts’ in India, including India’s first Internet SUV – MG Hector, India’s first Pure Electric Internet SUV – MG ZS EV, India’s first Autonomous (Level 1) Premium SUV – MG Gloster and MG Astor- India’s first SUV with personal AI assistant and Autonomous (Level 2) technology.

Driven by its vision of CASE (Connected, Autonomous, Shared, and Electric) mobility, the cutting-edge automaker has augmented across-the-board ‘experiences’ within the automobile segment.