Haval Dargo Light Off-Road SUV Debuts in Uzbekistan

The Haval Dargo, the latest model from Great Wall Motor, has officially launched in Uzbekistan. This marks the introduction of Haval's first light off-road SUV in the Uzbek market, and the fourth Haval model available in the country.

The launch event in Tashkent saw over 300 media representatives, automotive bloggers, potential customers, and Chinese enterprise representatives in attendance. The Dargo's unique design was highlighted with impressive lighting and stage effects, captivating the audience.

Vyacheslav, Haval's director in Uzbekistan, handed over the first Dargo vehicles and certificates to new owners, expressing gratitude for their support. Ms. Tian Lili, Regional Market Director of Great Wall Motor, emphasized Haval's global success, noting over 9 million users and the Dargo's strong market performance with over 500,000 users worldwide.

The Dargo, produced locally since June 26th, joins the M6, H6, and JOLION as part of Haval's locally manufactured lineup. Great Wall Motor's KD factory project in Uzbekistan has boosted local industry, created jobs, and expanded production to meet market demands.

Since entering Uzbekistan in October 2023, Great Wall Motor has focused on localization, working with local distributors to introduce new products and support the automotive industry. The Haval Dargo is set to become a popular choice for both urban driving and off-road adventures in Uzbekistan.