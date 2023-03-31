GWM Launches TANK500 HEV at Bangkok International Motor Show

GWM launched its HEV, PHEV, and EV new energy products at the 44th Bangkok International Motor Show. The HAVAL brand’s LOGO has taken on a new look, and the TANK brand has officially been released in Thailand. It has also been announced that the TANK 500 HEV has opened its global first pre-sale in Thailand.

The global positioning of the TANK brand is “high-end luxury off-road SUV brand”, with brand characteristics of “Rugged, Distinctive and Free”. The release of the TANK brand in Thailand will further cover the luxury SUV market, and enhance its image as benchmark of new energy and off-road technology. In the future, more TANK brand new energy vehicles will be launched in Thailand and other ASEAN countries, driving the transformation of the ASEAN automotive industry.

The TANK 500 HEV is the first D-class luxury SUV model released by the TANK brand in Thailand. It not only perfectly combines the intelligent, luxury and off-road experience, but also satisfies users’ multi-dimensional needs with a spacious body, luxurious style, and powerful performance. The TANK 500 HEV combines the sheer strength of luxury and off-road vehicles, bearing the historical mission of brand premiumization, and will redefine the medium and large luxury off-road vehicle market.

At this Bangkok Auto Show, the renewal of the GWMs HAVAL brand LOGO and the pre-sale of the TANK 500 HEV have made the GWM’s “intelligent new energy” label more prominent and the product lineup more complete, which will effectively enhance the market share of GWM brand in Thailand and strengthen its position as a leading new energy brand in Thailand.