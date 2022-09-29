Gulf Oil Launches EV Fluids to Support Electric Mobility in India

Gulf Oil Lubricants has tied up with Piaggio Vehicles Pvt Ltd (PVPL) and Switch Mobility for a special range of EV fluids. With this partnership, Gulf Oil will officially supply EV fluids to Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility’s line-up of electric vehicles to improve their efficiency and performance.

Through this partnership, Piaggio Vehicles and Switch Mobility will have direct access to the complete range of EV fluids under Gulf’s portfolio. These EV fluids will be used by Piaggio’s EV Passenger & Cargo variants and Switch Mobility’s EV variants like Switch EiV 12 and Switch EiV 22 exclusively.

Gulf Oil introduced its wide range of EV fluids in September last year, offering specially formulated products like Gulf Formula Hybrid for EVs and hybrid vehicles as well as Gulf eLEC Coolant, Gulf eLEC Driveline Fluid, and Gulf eLEC Brake Fluid.

To be prepared for the future in the sustainable mobility sector in India, Gulf Oil has also partnered with ElectreeFi, an EV SaaS provider, and Indra Technologies, a charger/mobility company based in the UK.