Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept Car Revealed

Genesis has premiered the Genesis X Speedium Coupe on April 13 at Genesis House, a cultural space located in the heart of New York City’s Meatpacking District. The concept car incorporates Genesis’ DNA (Audacious, Progressive, Distinctly Korean), while looking ahead to the next wave of EVs, highlighting Genesis’ future as a true luxury electric vehicle brand.

The Genesis X Speedium Coupe was born out of a “freestyle” design exercise based on the Genesis X Concept led by the 2022 World Car Person of the Year, Genesis Chief Creative Officer Luc Donckerwolke. It inherits the timeless Genesis’ design philosophy, “Athletic Elegance,” in an even more progressive way.

The name Speedium was inspired by the passion for motorsports felt by Genesis designers at the Korean racetrack. The name also encapsulates Genesis’ belief that the emotional value of driving will remain strong in the era of electrification. The addition of the word “coupe” further accentuates the enjoyment of driving through aesthetic designs.

Genesis followed the principle of reductive design, or “less is more,” for the concept car. The Genesis X Speedium Coupe stands out for its restrained elegance, clean lines, and subtle curves.

X Speedium Coupe challenges the status quo of a defined car type. It is not a conventional concept car that previews plans for the production lineup.

On the front of the vehicle, Genesis’ signature Two Lines lamps have evolved into a full-width element that encompasses the shape of the crest resembling the Genesis Crest Grille. It was designed to carry the brand signature of the wing face for the electrification era by integrating the daytime running lamps with the low beam and high beam together. It carries an EV face that symbolizes Genesis’ transformation towards becoming an all-electric car brand with a six-model lineup by 2030.

From an overhead perspective, the hourglass silhouette highlights the car’s passion and character. The curvaceous and sensuous form accentuates the wheel arches creating a muscular presence.

Viewed from the side, the Parabolic Line extending from the front to the rear of the car maintains a certain tension in the design as a classic car would. The deliberate “anti-wedge” design culminates in a streamlined look that exudes understated elegance.

Meanwhile, an elliptical tail balances out the look for a visually engaging tension between convex and concave surfaces in the rear. The V-shaped brake lights interrupt the circular shape by producing the striking contrast that is one of the hallmarks of a Genesis vehicle.

The concept’s metallic emerald green shade is referred to as “Inje Green.” As expected of a car that was inspired by a Korean racetrack, the color encompasses the mountainous landscape where the track is located, completing the image of a classic car that embodies dynamism, speed, and timeless elegance.